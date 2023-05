A big surprise for a landscaping crew in Arcadia after a bear ran past them.

The bear was seen wandering around the neighborhood Monday morning.

The man who lives in the house where the bear was seen said the animal took off towards the mountains. He says bear sightings have been more frequent since the Bobcat wildfire in 2020.

Our Gardners had a rude awaking.....or maybe the bear did. 🐻 😯



This bear does NOT look like To-Go Joe. This one is smaller and was not sure what to do next. He ran back back up through our neighbor's yard and continued north back toward the mountains. Hopefully, he stays up… pic.twitter.com/E5UEVvMoJs — Burton Brink Fighting for California (@LASDBrink) May 16, 2023