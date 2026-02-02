Lancaster man, woman sentenced to life without possibility of parole for killings of their 2 children

A Lancaster mother and father, who were convicted of first-degree murder for decapitating two of their children, were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Monday morning.

Maurice Jewel Taylor Sr. and Natalie Sumiko Brothwell were sentenced to six years in prison, plus two consecutive terms of life without the possibility of parole, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said. The court also issued a 10-year protective order for the surviving victims.

In November 2025, a jury found Taylor and Brothwell guilty of two felony counts of first-degree murder with special circumstances and two felony counts of child abuse under circumstances or conditions likely to cause great bodily injury or death.

According to prosecutors on Nov. 29, 2020, Taylor and Brothwell fatally stabbed and decapitated their 13-year-old daughter, Maliaka T., and 12-year-old son, Maurice T., inside their home. The couple then forced their 8 and 9-year-old sons to view their siblings' bodies and remain confined in their bedrooms without food for several days.

The children were found dead inside a Lancaster home after crews from the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a gas leak on the 45000 block of Century Circle.

"This was a monstrous act of cruelty that shattered an entire family," said LA County DA Nathan J. Hochman at the time of their conviction. "Two innocent children were brutally murdered, and their young brothers were left to live through unimaginable horror. The jury's verdict delivers justice for these victims and sends a powerful message: Those who commit such evil acts will be held fully accountable."