Lancaster man suffers stabbing wound after altercation with Circle K clerk

An investigation is underway in Lancaster after a man was stabbed during an altercation with a convenience store clerk Tuesday evening.

The scene unfolded at around 8 p.m. at the Circle K located on 20th Street West and Avenue J, when the man, a customer of the store, became involved in some sort of altercation with the store clerk on duty.

At some point, the incident escalated to the point where the clerk produced a knife and stabbed the man.

He is in stable condition after being rushed to a hospital for treatment, according to Lancaster Sheriff's station deputies.

They were investigating the circumstances leading up to the stabbing.

It was not clear if the store clerk was detained during the investigation.