Lancaster man charged with murder after woman's body found in trunk of burnt out car

A Lancaster man has been charged with murder and arson after investigators learned of his alleged connection to the death of a woman who was found in the trunk of a burnt out car at his Quartz Hill home last week.

Matthew Switalski, 37, had his arraignment rescheduled for Jan. 18 after he was charged with one count of murder and one count of arson of an inhabited structure or property, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

The charges come days after the body of 27-year-old woman Veronica Aguilar was found in the trunk of a burnt car at Switalski's Quartz Hill home, located in the 41400 block of 38th Street West on Wednesday morning. Her body was discovered after firefighters extinguished a blaze in the garage of the home.

He was arrested on Thursday evening in Kern County after detectives determined he was a person of interest in their investigation. He was booked on suspicion of murder and held until his court appearance.

Switalski remains behind bars and is being held without bail.

On a GoFundMe page created for Aguilar, family members say that she was a schoolteacher and UCLA graduate.

"Things will never be the same ever again. We miss her so much," the page says. "She had the best spirit she always had a smile."

Anyone with further information is urged to contact investigators at (323) 890-5500.