19-year-old man killed in Lancaster shooting

A 19-year-old man was found shot to death at a Lancaster intersection on Saturday night, Los Angeles County deputies said.

They were dispatched to the intersection of Elena Street and W. Avenue K-14 at around 11:30 p.m. for reports of shots fired, said a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Upon arrival, they found the 19-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. Despite receiving treatment from Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Two people of interest were detained in connection with the shooting, deputies said.

As their investigation continues, deputies ask anyone with further information to contact them at (323) 890-5500.