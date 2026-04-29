LA County deputies arrest man who allegedly fired at armored vehicle during Lancaster standoff

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department officials said that a man was arrested last week after he allegedly fired multiple shots at an armored vehicle during a standoff in Lancaster.

Deputies were called to the 2100 block of Avenida Del Mar at around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday for reports of an armed suspect who had barricaded in the area, according to a news release from LASD shared on Wednesday.

The TacCat which the suspect allegedly fired shots at during a standoff in Lancaster on Saturday, April 25, 2026. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

They said that at one point, the "suspect fired multiple rounds at Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) personnel, striking the Department's tactical armored vehicle, the TacCat."

"This TacCat vehicle played a critical role in protecting deputies, allowing them to safely approach the residence, maintain distance, and operate with greater control during a rapidly evolving and dangerous situation," the release said.

While the standoff was ongoing, deputies deployed chemical irritants in an attempt to force the suspect from the home and "reduce the likelihood of further force." They also attempted to de-escalate the situation through communication that continued for several hours.

"Negotiation ultimately obtained contact information for the suspect's father, who was out of state," deputies said. "With his assistance ... the suspect was persuaded to surrender peacefully."

The man, who hasn't been publicly identified, was taken into custody without further incident and taken to a nearby hospital for medical clearance before he was booked at the Lancaster Sheriff's Station, deputies said.

Photos shared by LASD showed several bullet holes in the armored metal material of the vehicle.

Anyone who knows more about the incident and its ongoing investigation was urged to contact LASD at 661-948-8466.