Watch CBS News
Lakers

Lakers to retire Pau Gasol's jersey in March 2023 ceremony

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Aug. 17 AM Edition)
CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Aug. 17 AM Edition) 01:57

The Los Angeles Lakers are retiring basketball legend Pau Gasol's number 16 jersey, the team announced Wednesday.

The team took to Twitter Wednesday calling him, "a Champion, legend, and forever part of the Lakers Family."

The team said it will "raise Pau Gasol's jersey into the rafters" at Cripto.com Arena next year on March 7.

Gasol played on the team from the middle of the 2007-2008 season until he retired in 2019.

Prior to playing with the Lakers, Gasol played with the Memphis Grizzlies for over six and a half years.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on August 17, 2022 / 2:09 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.