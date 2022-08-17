Lakers to retire Pau Gasol's jersey in March 2023 ceremony

The Los Angeles Lakers are retiring basketball legend Pau Gasol's number 16 jersey, the team announced Wednesday.

The team took to Twitter Wednesday calling him, "a Champion, legend, and forever part of the Lakers Family."

A Champion, legend, and forever part of the Lakers Family.



3/7/23 - We raise Pau Gasol's jersey into the rafters pic.twitter.com/F9snGrHO9o — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) August 17, 2022

The team said it will "raise Pau Gasol's jersey into the rafters" at Cripto.com Arena next year on March 7.

Gasol played on the team from the middle of the 2007-2008 season until he retired in 2019.

Prior to playing with the Lakers, Gasol played with the Memphis Grizzlies for over six and a half years.