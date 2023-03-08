Lakers retire Paul Gasol's No. 16 during Tuesday's game against Memphis Grizzlies

The Lakers retired Pau Gasol's No. 16 at halftime of Tuesday night's matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Former Los Angeles Lakers forward Pau Gasol's retired jersey hangs on the rafters next to the jersey of late Kobe Bryant during the team's NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Los Angeles. Jae C. Hong / AP

"It's gonna be quite emotional," Gasol said while speaking with Sports Central's Jim Hill prior to the ceremony. "At the same time, I don't want anyone to mistake my emotion and my tears for sadness or anything like that. It's just so overwhelming. It's just so much, so meaningful. So much to be thankful for."

He specifically chose Tuesday's game as it came against his former team, and the one he began his prolific career with.

A number of Gasol's former Lakers' teammates were on hand for the ceremony, including Derek Fisher, Sasha Vujačić, Lamar Odom, Metta World Peace and Josh Powell.

During a speech at center court during halftime, Gasol was joined by his parents, wife and child and his brother Marc, who also played for the Lakers during the 2020-21 season, Vanessa Bryant and Lakers owner Jeanie Buss.

His number was unveiled directly next to those of Kobe Bryant, whom Gasol considered to be a brother and a friend more than a teammate.

""It means so much, and obviously with Kobe up there, it just adds something meaningful and powerful and sad and happy and painful and joyful. It's a lot of things," he said during a press conference prior to the game.

While addressing the crowd, Gasol spoke about his relationship with Bryant.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 07: Jerseys of former Los Angeles Lakers Pau Gasol #16 before his jersey retirement ceremony taking place at halftime in the game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on March 07, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Harry How / Getty Images

"I can't go on without talking about the person and the face that I don't see. The brother that elevated me, inspired me, challenged me to be a better player - just to be a better man overall," he said. "I miss him so much, like many of us do. I love him, I wish he was here with Gigi. I really do. But, I think he would be proud and he was looking forward to this moment. I love you, brother."

Gasol, who is amongst the candidates to earn a spot as the Basketball Hall of Fame's Class of 2023, began his career as a member of the Grizzlies until he was traded to the Purple and Gold mid-season in 2008.

The Barcelona, Spain native made his NBA debut with Memphis after being selected with the No.3 pick in the 2001 NBA Draft. He kicked off his outstanding career by capturing the Rookie of the Year award that season.

He was named to the first of his six All-Star Game appearances in 2006.

Gasol was a three-time All-Star with the Lakers, and a crucial member of the team that made back-to-back-to-back NBA Finals appearances, securing titles in 2009 and 2010.

"To be recognized that way, it's just incredible. It's hard to grasp," Gasol said. "It's kind of overpowering in a way."

He's the last member of the Purple and Gold to wear No. 16.

His 18-year NBA career also saw him named to four All-NBA teams. He finished with 20,894 points, 11,305 rebounds and 3,925 assists in 1,226 games played. He also suited up for the Chicago Bulls, San Antonio Spurs and Milwaukee Bucks after leaving the Lakers following the end of the 2013-14 season.

He is the 12th Laker to have his jersey number retired by the team, along with the likes of Bryant (Nos. 8, 24), Wilt Chamberlain (No. 13), Elgin Baylor (No. 22), Gail Goodrich (No. 25), Magic Johnson (No. 32), Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (No. 33), Shaquille O'Neal (No. 34), James Worthy (No. 42), Jerry West (No. 44), Jamaal Wilkes (No. 52) and George Mikan (No. 99).