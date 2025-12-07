Man drowns in Lake Perris after saving 7-year-old son on capsized kayak

A man drowned in Lake Perris on Saturday after saving his child when their kayak capsized, according to Lake Perris State Recreation Area officials.

It happened at around 4:15 p.m. near the Moreno Beach portion of the lake, where California State Park peace officers were dispatched upon learning of reports of screaming and people in distress.

Officers arrived and found that a father and son were kayaking offshore in the area when their boat capsized, according to a news release shared on the park's social media channels. They said that neither was wearing a lifejacket, and that the man, 54, was unconscious and partially submerged in the water when they arrived via patrol vessel.

"The 7-year-old boy was in distress but conscious and holding his father, helping to keep himself above water," the release said. "Investigators noted that the father heroically kept his son afloat throughout the ordeal, supporting him until personnel arrived."

Officers pulled both victims from the water. They began CPR on the father until paramedics arrived. He died after being rushed to Riverside University Health System. The boy was also hospitalized, but for evaluative reasons, officers said.

"California State Parks extends its deepest condolences to the family and loved ones affected by the tragedy," the post said.

California State Parks law enforcement is investigating the incident, along with the Riverside County Sheriff's Office. The man has not yet been identified.