Riverside County deputies seize over 800 marijuana plants from illegal grow operation

More than 800 marijuana plants were seized from an illegal grow operation in Lake Elsinore this week, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said that they were contacted on Sept. 3 regarding complaints about "illegal marijuana cultivation" happening in an unincorporated part of the city, somewhere in the 33000 block of Westlong Street, according to a news release from RSO.

Some of the 800 plants seized by deputies from an illegal marijuana grow operation in Lake Elsinore. Riverside County Sheriff's Office

The next day, deputies served a search warrant at a residence in the area, where the was an "additional dwelling on the property" that was also "transformed into a marijuana cultivation site," the release said.

While there, deputies seized 815 marijuana plants in various stages of growth, they said. Southern California Edison was also called to the residence to disconnect power, which they said was illegally altered.

No arrests were made, as deputies said the property was vacant when they arrived.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact RSO's dispatch at (951) 776-1099.