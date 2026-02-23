Man struck and killed by alleged DUI driver in Lake Elsinore, CHP officers say

A pedestrian was fatally struck by an alleged DUI driver in Lake Elsinore late Sunday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers said that it happened at around 9:35 p.m. as a 2022 Toyota RAV4 was traveling south on Grand Avenue, near Marvella Lane, at approximately 45 miles per hour.

At the same time, a 48-year-old Lake Elsinore man was walking "within the southbound lane of Grand Ave. ... directly in the path of the Toyota," according to CHP's release.

"The Toyota struck the 48-year-old male, causing fatal injuries," police said.

Cal Fire paramedics pronounced the man, who was identified by the Riverside County Coroner's Office as Benjamin Douglass, dead at the scene. It remains unclear why he was walking in the street.

"CHP investigators determined that the driver of the Toyota had been driving a motor vehicle while intoxicated," the release said. "The driver of the Toyota was placed under arrest for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol."

Despite not claiming any injuries in the collision, officers took the driver, a 51-year-old man from Murrieta, to a nearby hospital, where he was unable to be medically cleared and was admitted as a patient. He was not released from the hospital's care until 3:40 a.m. on Monday, police noted.