Driver killed in single-car Lake Elsinore crash, according to Riverside County deputies

A driver was killed in a single-car crash in Lake Elsinore on Friday night, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

In a news release, deputies said that the collision happened near Spring Street and Library Street at around 9:35 p.m.

"Upon arrival, deputies located a collision involving a single vehicle, with the driver suffering from significant injuries," the release said. "Deputies and paramedics attempted life-saving measures, but the driver succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene."

The cause of the crash is being investigated by Lake Elsinore Sheriff's Station Traffic Team, according to the release. They said that no arrests have been made and that the driver would be identified pending notification of next of kin.

As their investigation into the crash got underway, deputies asked anyone who may know more to contact them at 951-245-3000.