Laguna Beach rockslide impacts access to Agate Street Beach

Laguna Beach city crews and a geologist are at the site of a beach rockslide, impacting access to Agate Street Beach.

A city representative said the rockslide happened on Tuesday, below the stairway viewpoint. No injuries were reported.

Recent strong ocean swells have damaged six Laguna Beach oceanfront homes, leaving them yellow-tagged by the city. A state of emergency was declared in much of Orange County's coastal areas earlier this month due to the storm's impacts.

Waves crash up to the Agate Street Beach stairs and onto the rock cliffside where the rockslide occurred.

Beach access remains closed in the area, and the public is advised to follow posted closures.

Portions of sea walls and oceanfront decks have also been damaged in Aliso Beach, north of Agate Street Beach.