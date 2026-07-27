Laguna Beach man charged with allegedly killing his mother

The Orange County District Attorney's Office charged a 36-year-old man accused of beating his mother to death with a hammer in Laguna Beach.

Safford James Wolfson, 36, faces one count of felony murder and one enhancement for personally using a deadly weapon in connection with his mother, Angela Caprioli's, death. Wolfson faces a maximum sentence of 26-years-to-life if convicted as charged.

He's being held on a $1 million bail. His arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 1.

"It is heartbreaking think that someone could so violently end the life of the very person who gave them life," OC DA Todd Spitzer said. "We will continue to pursue justice for Ms. Caprioli and everyone who loved her."

Prosecutors said Wolfson's grandmother called police after she found broken furniture and her grandson covered with blood in his home in the 1300 block of Dunning Drive on July 20. Laguna Beach Police Department officers said Caprioli was found in a bedroom with severe blunt force injuries to her head and face.

She was visiting from Maine, according to the OC DA. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Paramedics took Wolfson to the hospital for self-inflicted neck injuries, according to investigators.