Investigation underway after woman found dead inside Laguna Beach home

An investigation is underway in Laguna Beach, where a woman in her 60s was found dead inside her home on Monday.

It's unclear exactly when Laguna Beach police were called to the home, located on Dunning Drive in the Rim Rock Canyon area, but neighbors tell CBS LA that the incident could involve a man in his 30s, who moved into the woman's house about six months ago.

"He was pretty mysterious. He wasn't talking to us, you know, he would come outside, smoke a cigarette and play some guitar," said neighbor Dustin Petit. "That's kinda the extent of the relationship we've had with him over the last six months or so."

Neighbors also say that the man had caretakers visiting the house frequently, and that most recently his mother, who is from Maine, had dropped off a television and other items at the home over the last few days.

Petit said that the tenant seemed able-bodied, so he believed that the caretakers may have been for mental health reasons.

Laguna Beach police had not entered the home as of 4 p.m., as they waited to obtain a search warrant. The cause of death remains under investigation and no arrests have yet been made in connection with the incident, which they said appears to be domestic.

Video from the home showed dented blinds and what looked to be a broken window on the home, which was surrounded by police tape.

The victim still has not been publicly identified.