An Orange County man was arrested over the weekend for allegedly stealing approximately $24,000 in jewelry from a Laguna Beach store, according to police.

In a news release, the Laguna Beach Police Department said officers were called to a business on Laguna Canyon Road after reports of a burglary in which a masked suspect took the jewelry. Upon arrival, officers also found that a safe had allegedly been taken from a neighboring business.

"Over the next two days, officers continued investigating the burglaries and responded to a report of a suspicious man in the same area," the release said. "Officers located the suspect hiding in nearby bushes near the stolen safe and arrested him for burglary and possession of stolen property."

After arresting the suspect, identified as 39-year-old Santa Ana man Emilio Bustamante, police obtained a search warrant for his residence, where they recovered "nearly all the stolen jewelry," the release said.

All of the stolen property was returned to the victims, according to police.

Bustamante was booked at LBPD jail before he was transported to Orange County Jail on charges of burglary and possession of stolen property, the news release said. Because of his prior criminal history, he was held without bail.

Anyone with more information was asked to contact LBPD Detective Adrianna Thomson at 949-715-0605.