Laguna Beach bomb threat leads to temporary evacuation of Main Beach on Saturday

Laguna Beach police temporarily evacuated Main Beach and several businesses after they learned of a bomb threat on Saturday afternoon.

In a news release shared to social media, police said that someone called dispatch to report that a bomb was hidden in the area of Main Beach.

"Out of an abundance of caution, emergency personnel immediately initiated safety protocols, evacuating the beach and nearby businesses while establishing a secure perimeter," the release said.

Police said that the Orange County Sheriff's Department's Bomb Squad was also called to the scene to "conduct a comprehensive search of the area."

Deputies used explosive detection canines to search the beach. After a thorough investigation, they said that no explosive devices were located and the area has been deemed safe, police said.

"Knowingly making false reports of emergencies, including bomb threats, is a criminal offense and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," the release said.

Video posted on social media showed a large part of the beach blocked off by crime scene tape, with empty beach chairs and umbrellas as the investigation continued.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact Laguna Beach PD Detective Cintas at 949-715-1262.