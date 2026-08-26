Unconscious bodysurfer pulled from water in Laguna Beach; condition unknown

An unconscious bodysurfer was pulled from the ocean in Laguna Beach on Wednesday afternoon, according to lifeguards.

It happened at around 4:20 p.m. at South Crescent Bay Beach, a news release from the Laguna Beach Department of Marine Safety said. Lifeguards pulled the victim from the surfline and carried him to shore.

"The victim was seen bodysurfing at the beach leading up to the incident," the release said.

According to lifeguards, the man was in cardiac arrest after he was brought out of the water.

Paramedics took him to Mission Hospital Laguna Beach after lifeguards performed CPR at the scene, according to the release. His condition was not immediately noted.

No further information was immediately available. Anyone with more information was asked to contact Marine Safety Captain Dane Doran at 949-464-6609.

This is one of several similar incidents to occur in Laguna Beach in recent months. In June, 5-year-old Amada Mia Brown was swept into the ocean near Christmas Cove while walking along the beach with her family. Her body was found days later about three miles from where she was last seen.

Earlier in August, lifeguards had to rescue a woman and a teenage girl who were both found unresponsive in the water at Aliso Beach. After they were both taken to a nearby hospital, officials said they would make full recoveries.