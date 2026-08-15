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Woman, teenage girl hospitalized after being found unresponsive in Laguna Beach water

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
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Dean Fioresi

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A woman and a teenage girl were rescued from Aliso Beach in Laguna Beach on Saturday afternoon after they were found unresponsive in the water. 

According to Laguna Beach city officials, first responders were called to the beach, which is located near Aliso Creek and Pacific Coast Highway, at around 1:30 for a double rescue. They arrived and found that a 15-year-old girl and a 48-year-old woman were both unconscious in the water. 

Both were rescued from the water and administered first aid on the beach. They said that the woman had a pulse but was unresponsive before she was airlifted. The girl was driven to a nearby hospital by an ambulance. Neither of their conditions was immediately known. 

Saturday's incident occurred nearly a mile from the spot where a 5-year-old girl was swept into the water in June. Her body was eventually found on a beach north of where she went missing days later. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

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