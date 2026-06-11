Body of 5-year-old swept away at Laguna Beach found along coastline

The body of the 5-year-old girl who was swept into the ocean in Laguna Beach earlier this week was found early Thursday morning along the coastline during aerial surveillance.

The City of Laguna Beach said the sighting occurred 250 to 300 yards offshore of Christmas Cove, about one-quarter mile north of the area where the girl was initially swept away.

A multi-agency search-and-recovery mission had been underway since about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, after she was swept into the ocean near Treasure Island Beach, as a beach hazard was in place due to strong currents and high surf.

The girl's family was walking along the shore when a large wave swept them out to sea. Bystanders at the scene rescued the mother and her son, but the young girl was missing.

Laguna Beach Marine Safety, the Orange County Sheriff's Department Harbor Patrol and the United States Coast Guard were still searching for the girl the following day, and at around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, officials announced that they had concluded their search after they were unable to locate her.

Crews searched for more than 30 hours and covered more than 90 square miles.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department Coroner Division has positively identified the body found as the missing swimmer reported on June 9, 2026. The girl's family has been notified, according to the City of Laguna Beach.

"Our deepest condolences go out to the child's family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time," Capt. Stacey Crecy, commander of Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach, said earlier.

"Suspending a search is an extremely difficult decision. We launched assets and responded as quickly as possible, continuously searching throughout the night and until sunset on June 10, 2026. We worked hand-in-hand with first responders in Laguna Beach to carry out a coordinated and thorough search of the area."