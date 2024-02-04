LAFD sends rescue crews to save motorists trapped in flooded streets

Several cars trapped in flooded streets in Tarzana

Los Angeles firefighters headed to Tarzana to save motorists trapped in 2-3 feet of water on Sunday night.

No one appears to be hurt, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Rescue teams were headed to the vehicles at the intersection of Oxnard Street and Donna Avenue.

LAFD said the occupants stayed in their vehicle and did not risk wading out into the deep water.

The flooding has closed Oxnard Street between Wilbur Avenue and Tampa Avenue.

Authorities advised motorists to seek alternate routes and to avoid flooded roadways.