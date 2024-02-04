Watch CBS News
Local News

LAFD sends rescue crews to save motorists trapped in flooded streets

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

Several cars trapped in flooded streets in Tarzana
Several cars trapped in flooded streets in Tarzana 00:57

Los Angeles firefighters headed to Tarzana to save motorists trapped in 2-3 feet of water on Sunday night. 

No one appears to be hurt, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Rescue teams were headed to the vehicles at the intersection of Oxnard Street and Donna Avenue. 

LAFD said the occupants stayed in their vehicle and did not risk wading out into the deep water. 

The flooding has closed Oxnard Street between Wilbur Avenue and Tampa Avenue. 

Authorities advised motorists to seek alternate routes and to avoid flooded roadways. 

Matthew Rodriguez
headshot-2.jpg

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer at kcalnews.com. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

First published on February 4, 2024 / 7:01 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.