LAFD responds to people with chemical burns at Van Nuys restaurant
Just after 10 a.m. Friday Los Angeles Fire Department crews responded to a restaurant on Sherman Way near Hazeltine Avenue in Van Nuys.
A call was made for three people with possible chemical burns, according to the LAFD. It is not known if the people were employees or customers.
Two ambulances transported people to hospitals, it is not known at this time exactly how many people were transported, or their conditions.
This is a developing story