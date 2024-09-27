Watch CBS News
LAFD responds to people with chemical burns at Van Nuys restaurant

By Julie Sharp

Just after 10 a.m. Friday Los Angeles Fire Department crews responded to a restaurant on Sherman Way near Hazeltine Avenue in Van Nuys.

A call was made for three people with possible chemical burns, according to the LAFD. It is not known if the people were employees or customers. 

Two ambulances transported people to hospitals, it is not known at this time exactly how many people were transported, or their conditions.

This is a developing story

Julie Sharp

Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach.

