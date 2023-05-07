LAFD firefighter injured while battling Greater Alarm fire in Downtown LA

A Los Angeles Fire Department firefighter was injured while battling a Greater Alarm fire in Downtown Los Angeles on Saturday.

The blaze was first reported at around 5:45 p.m., at a commercial building in the 600 block of San Pedro Street.

More than 40 firefighters were able to contain the damage to one side of the structure during the firefight, which concluded as they extinguished the flames at around 6:15 p.m.

No one was inside when the fire started, LAFD said.

The firefighter's injury is considered to be non-life-threatening. They were hospitalized and said to be in stable condition.