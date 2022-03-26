Watch CBS News

LAFD extinguish about 60 palm trees on fire off SR-60 in Boyle Heights

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Los Angeles Fire Department crews were engaged with a fire at an undisclosed structure in Boyle Heights Friday. 

The blaze, located on South Lorena Street, was reported just before 6:30 p.m. 

As of 6:45 p.m., LAFD officials reported that the blaze, which apparently began in a group of palm trees just off the side of the SR-60 Freeway, was threatening other structures in the nearby neighborhood.

LAFD reported that they extinguished about 60 palm trees that were engulfed by the flames, which also damaged both a single-family home and detached garage.

Five cars were also said to be damaged by the fire. 

As a result, several lanes of the WB SR-60 were closed as fire crews attempted to contain the blaze from spreading. 

