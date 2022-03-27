LAFD rescues two patients stranded in vehicle after going into wash in Mission Hills

Los Angeles Fire Department crews were working to rescue a pair of stranded motorists in Mission Hills Saturday evening, after their vehicle reportedly drove over the side of the road and into a wash near West San Fernando Mission Boulevard.

CBSLA

They detailed that both of the patients were considered to be in at least serious condition.

Crews also disclosed that one of the patients required extrication via a litter basket operation. The other patient was extricated after crews utilized hydraulic tools to free them from the wreckage.

There was no information available on what caused the vehicle to drive into the wash.

The incident occurred nearly an hour after another vehicle drove over a bridge and into a wash in Canoga Park.