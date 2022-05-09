Watch CBS News
LAFD crews engaged with fire near Hansen Dam

Los Angeles City Fire Department crews were on the scene of a brushfire near Hansen Dam Monday afternoon. 

The blaze broke out on W. Foothill Boulevard at around 4 p.m., prompting crews from both LAFD and Los Angeles County Fire Department to respond to the scene. 

Ten mile per hour winds were fueling the fire, which had grown to cover nearly three acres. 

Three airships were on hand to assist in battling the blaze, dropping water from above as ground crews worked to contain the forward progress. 

First published on May 9, 2022 / 4:39 PM

