LAFD extinguish Greater Alarm fire at two-story duplex in South Los Angeles

Los Angeles Fire Department crews were dispatched to the scene of a two-story structure fire in South Los Angeles Saturday afternoon.

The blaze broke out at around 5:25 p.m. on 87th Street and Main Street.

With Sky9 overhead, large plumes of smoke and flames could be seen escaping from the roof of the building that was said to be under construction.

Firefighters were in defensive firefighting operations as they attempted to control the flames before they jumped to buildings in the surrounding area. 

The cause of the fire was not immediately known. 

89 LAFD units were on the scene as of 5:40 p.m. when the fire was upgraded to Greater Alarm status. 

Knock down was reported at 6:12 p.m., after just 51 minutes of battling the flames.

No injuries were reported, and no evacuations were issued for neighboring residences.

