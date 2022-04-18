LAFD, Angeles National Forest responders knock down brusher in Tujunga

Los Angeles Fire Department ground and air units with an assist from Angeles National Forest responders contained a small brush fire Sunday that burned more than an acre of grass near the Tujunga Little League Field.

The fire ignited near 12301 N. Mount Gleason Ave. in Tujunga around 3:15 p.m., according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey.

The department dispatched 73 firefighters to the scene and extinguished the flames in about half an hour, Humphrey said.

No injuries were reported and no structures were threatened, he said.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.