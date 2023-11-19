LAFC sued by woman who claims security guard made her fall down two rows of stadium seating

The Los Angeles Football Club has responded to a lawsuit filed by a woman who alleges she was grabbed up by a security guard and caused to fall down two rows of stadium seating during a 2021 game between the home team and the Los Angeles Galaxy, saying among other things that she assumed the risk.

Luz Rubira's Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit alleges assault and battery; intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress; negligent hiring, training and supervision. Rubira seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages.

In court papers filed Wednesday with Judge Lynne M. Hobbs, attorneys for LAFC StadiumCo LLC cite multiple defenses, including that Rubira "knew of the hazards and risks involved in her actions and had full knowledge of the conditions existing and appreciated the probable consequences," thereby voluntarily assumed the risks.

Rubira also had "pre-existing conditions and/or propensities," which were not known to the club or could have been foreseen, according to the court papers of the club lawyers, who further cite defenses of consent, self- defense, the statute of limitations and negligence on Rubira's part. The attorneys also maintain Rubira is not entitled to punitive damages.

According to the suit, Rubira and her son went to the Aug. 28, 2021 match at what was then known as Banc of California Stadium, the suit states. During the game, one of the security guards came to the section where Rubira and her son were seated and "falsely, and without provocation or reason" accused Rubira's offspring of throwing a cup of beer and began trying to approach and remove him.

Rubira's seat was between her son and the guard and she was caught standing in between both, according to the suit brought Aug. 2.

"Then suddenly, without warning or reason, (the guard) physically seized plaintiff by her arm and with excessive force, violently threw her aside in his attempts to reach plaintiff's son..." the suit states.

Rubira fell down at least two rows of seats and sustained severe injuries as well as emotional distress, the suit alleges.

The LAFC should have known the guard was incompetent or unfit for the job, the suit states.

The Figueroa Street venue that is home to the LAFC is now the BMO Stadium.