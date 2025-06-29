LAFC loses Olivier Giroud's farewell match, falling 1-0 to Vancouver Whitecaps

Emmanuel Sabbi scored on Vancouver's only shot on goal, Yohei Takaoka made four saves and the Whitecaps spoiled Olivier Giroud's farewell match with a 1-0 victory over Los Angeles FC on Sunday night.

Giroud started and played 60 minutes in his final appearance for LAFC. The famed French forward is expected to sign with Lille after one disappointing year in Los Angeles during which he was largely an unproductive substitute, scoring just five goals in 38 matches.

Giroud had a chance to go out with a bang when Denis Bouanga fed him an exceptional cross while he was unmarked deep in Vancouver's penalty area in the 50th minute, but Giroud volleyed it over the bar.

Giroud still left the field to a standing ovation 10 minutes later, but LAFC failed to equalize without him in its first match back from a winless three-game stint at the Club World Cup.

LAFC scored one goal in the entire FIFA tournament, but still netted at least $9.5 million for earning the final spot in the field. Back in Los Angeles, its nine-match unbeaten run in league play ended with even more offensive frustration against Vancouver.

Takaoka secured his 10th clean sheet for the depleted Whitecaps, who won for just the second time in six matches while falling out of first place in the Western Conference. Vancouver doesn't have key contributors Brian White, Jayden Nelson and Sebastian Berhalter due to Gold Cup international duty.

Sabbi scored in the 20th minute with an exceptional effort, starting a counterattack with a midfield steal before controlling Jeevan Badwal's pass in midair on the run and scoring his first goal since April 12.

Backup goalkeeper David Ochoa made his first appearance for LAFC in place of Hugo Lloris, who got the day off after playing the entire Club World Cup.