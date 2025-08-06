LAFC announces signing of Korean superstar Son Heung-min

In what is surely one of the biggest signings in MLS history, LAFC put pen to paper with Son Heung-min on Wednesday, adding a superstar who will impact Los Angeles both on and off the pitch.

The club is scheduled to introduce the South Korean soccer star at 2 p.m. at BMO Stadium in Exposition Park.

"I'm incredibly proud to be joining LAFC, a club with big ambitions in one of the most iconic sports cities in the world," Son said. "Los Angeles has such a rich history of champions, and I am here to help write the next chapter. I'm excited for this new challenge in MLS. I have come to L.A. to lift trophies and give everything for this club, this city, and its fans. I cannot wait to get started."

According to a news release, Son is signed on with LAFC through 2027 with options to return through June 2029. His transfer fee was not disclosed.

Son, 33, spent the previous 10 seasons with London's Tottenham Hotspur F.C. of the English Premier League, where he was captain for the last two years. His legacy with the club now includes the 2024-2025 UEFA Europa League title, the first major trophy for Tottenham in 17 years.

Tottenham Hotspur's captain Son Heung-min reacts as he leaves the field after being substituted during a friendly football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United in Seoul on August 3, 2025. The 33-year-old South Korean striker said on August 2, that he will leave the club this summer after a decade in north London. ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images

Before joining Tottenham in 2015, he began his professional career in the German Bundesliga league, playing for Hamburger SV and Bayer Leverkusen.

A move of cultural significance

Son's time in Europe led to a meteoric rise as a celebrity in his native South Korea. He's played in three FIFA World Cups for his country, captaining the squad to the Round of 16 in 2022.

Now, similar to the effect that Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani has had on L.A.'s Japanese population, LAFC is banking on Son having a similar impact on the massive Korean contingent in the city.

According to the Pew Research Center's most recent study in 2019, L.A. was the city with the highest Korean population in the U.S. With BMO Stadium lying just a few miles from Koreatown, LAFC is likely to see a significant increase in popularity both domestically and abroad.

"Bringing Sonny to LAFC and to our city has been a dream of ours for several years," LAFC Lead Managing Owner Bennett Rosenthal said. "My partners and I are huge admirers of Sonny the player and Sonny the person. His signing is a statement of our commitment to excellence on the pitch and our ambition to continue to build our reputation as a world class club on the global football stage. Sonny as a player and person will inspire not only our fans in LA and the incredible community in Southern California, but millions of fans around the world."

And on the pitch

Son will certainly be one of the faces of MLS — and L.A. sports — with his arrival, and that's not just because of his celebrity status.

Throughout its three decades in existence, MLS has been regarded as a "retirement league" for aging stars who are no longer able to cling to starting roles on significant European squads.

Son doesn't fit into that category. The 33-year-old wasn't part of the future plans of Tottenham's new manager, but a starting spot in the attack for a solid team in England, or a return to Germany, was attainable.

While he's not necessarily in his prime anymore, he's just one season removed from a 17-goal year in 2023-2024 in the EPL. LAFC could use the attacking help with inconsistent play as of late, as the squad heads for a playoff push.