Lady Gaga's Mayhem Ball tour adds LA dates with 4 nights at The Forum in Inglewood

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Hylton has previously worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
Chelsea Hylton

/ KCAL News

A few days after headlining the stage at the Coachella Music Festival, Lady Gaga announced she is bringing her Mayhem Ball tour to Los Angeles. 

On her Instagram, Gaga posted that she will be performing four nights at the Kia Forum in Inglewood. She also added a few stops in San Francisco. 

2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 1
INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Lady Gaga performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 11, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella) Kevin Mazur

Los Angeles tour dates:

  • Monday, July 28
  • Tuesday, July 29
  • Friday, Aug. 1
  • Saturday, Aug. 2

The tour is named after her new album, "Mayhem," which was released on March 7. The album includes popular songs "Abracadabra" and "Disease." 

She will begin the tour in Mexico City before making other stops in Brazil, Singapore, Las Vegas, New York, Chicago, London and Paris. The Mayhem Ball tour will wrap up in Australia on Dec. 13, according to her website. She will be making stops in nine North American cities and tickets are expected to go fast. 

Citi cardholders will be able to access presale tickets for the newly added dates beginning at noon on Thursday until 11 a.m. next Monday. Verizon customers will also be getting presale access starting at noon on Friday and ending on Monday. General sale will begin at noon on April 29. 

Use this link to access the full list of tour dates. 

Chelsea Hylton

