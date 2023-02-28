Woman involved in Lady Gaga dognapping case now suing pop star for reward money

After her dog walker was shot and two of her dogs stolen, Lady Gaga offered a $500,000 reward for their return. Jennifer McBride returned two of the French bulldogs Koji and Gustav — but she also pleaded no contest to her involvement in the robbery. Now, she is suing the pop star, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, for the reward and other damages.

Dog walker Ryan Fischer was shot while walking the singer's dogs in 2021. Police say they weren't targeted because they were her dogs, but were stolen because they can cost thousands of dollars.

Three men and two accomplices were charged in the shooting, robbery and its aftermath. McBride, who was initially charged as an accessory after the fact and was also charged with receiving stolen property, told police she found the dogs and responded to an email about the reward, according to CBS Los Angeles.

In her lawsuit, McBride says the star announced on social media she would offer a reward for her dogs, "no questions asked." McBride returned the dogs to a Los Angeles police station the next day, the suit states, believing she would receive $500,000 in return.

Police say Lafayette Whaley, who was also charged as an accomplice, drove James Howard Jackson and Jaylin White around as they searched for French bulldogs. Jackson and White attacked Fischer, hitting and choking him before Jackson hit him with a semiautomatic gun and fired.

Jackson took a plea deal and was sentenced to 21 years in prison in December 2022. Whaley pleaded no contest and was sentenced to six years in prison while Jaylin White pleaded no contest and was sentenced to four years in prison, according to CBS Los Angeles.

McBride was in a relationship with Jaylin White's father, Harold White. The couple was accused of helping Jaylin avoid arrest and were each charged with one count of accessory after the fact. In addition, Harold White was charged with possession of a firearm, authorities announced.

McBride pleaded no contest in December on a charge of receiving stolen property and was sentenced to two years of probation, The Los Angeles Times reports. Harold White pleaded no contest is awaiting his sentencing.

McBride claims she did not receive the reward and, despite her alleged involvement in the crime, she is suing Gaga for breach of contract, fraud by false promise and fraud by misrepresentation. She alleges she suffered compensatory damages, mental anguish, pain and suffering and loss of enjoyment of life as a result of not being paid.

CBS News has reached out to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office for more information and is awaiting response.

CBS News has reached out to a lawyer for McBride and a representative for Gaga and is awaiting response.