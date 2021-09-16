Lady Gaga's dog walker recalls night he was shot by dognappers in his first TV interview: "They didn't think I was gonna survive"

Ryan Fischer cared for pop icon Lady Gaga's French bulldogs before his life changed in February during what was supposed to be a normal walk.

Fischer was walking singer's dogs in Hollywood when he was approached by two masked men, one of whom was carrying a gun. Fischer struggled with the men before one of them fired a single shot that pierced Fischer's lung before fleeing with two of the dogs.

In his first television interview, Fischer described to "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King how badly he was wounded.

"It was a severe one shot. And when I went back, cause I had to go back to the hospital a second time to have the surgery cause my lung had collapsed, the people in the ER who I'd seen that night told me that they didn't think I was gonna survive that night," he recalled. "So and I had felt that, cause I had, I was very awake during, while they were operating on me that night. But just to hear them say it, it was, it makes it more real."

