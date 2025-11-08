Watch CBS News
Power restored to LADWP customers after widespread outage

By
Mika Edwards
Executive Producer of Streaming and Digital, CBS Los Angeles
Mika Edwards is executive producer of streaming and digital for CBS News Los Angeles. She started at KCAL News as a news producer and previously worked in the Bay Area in both print and broadcast.
Read Full Bio
Mika Edwards

/ CBS LA

Power was restored to thousands of Los Angeles Department of Water and Power customers after a widespread power outage Saturday afternoon.

As of 1:30 p.m., more than 100,000 customers were reportedly without power across large portions of Los Angeles. Within an hour, that number had dropped to roughly 1,500 customers. The outage was impacting customers in Beverly Hills, Mid-Wilshire, Palms and other nearby areas.

power-outage.png
Power is being restored after more than 100,000 LADWP customers lost power Saturday afternoon. LADWP

LADWP told CBS LA it was aware of the power outage, but was still working on the details.

The Los Angeles Fire Department told CBS LA it was responding to an "excessive" number of elevator calls during the power outage.

Power was completely restored to all customers by 2:40 p.m., LADWP said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

