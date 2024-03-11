LADWP captures 13.5 billion gallons of stormwater in February

An incredibly wet month of February resulted in an astounding amount ot captured rainfall in Los Angeles, according to city officials.

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power reportedly captured 13.5 billion gallons of stormwater last month, which is a massive jump over the 8.4 billion gallons captured last year in the same time period.

"The City of Los Angeles captured more than 13.5 billion gallons of stormwater during the historic February rainstorms," said a statement from Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass' office. "This is great news for the city and region, as we continue to work with the Department of Water and Power to increase our capacity to capture, clean and conserve stormwater runoff."

Officials say that the water would be enough to serve nearly 165,000 households for an entire year, or to fill more than 20,000 Olympic-sized swimming pools.