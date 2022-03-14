LADOT to begin citing vehicles that block bus lanes

The Los Angeles Department of Transportation began targeted enforcement Monday to prevent vehicles from illegally parking or stopping in designated bus lanes.

According to LADOT, written warnings will be given through Friday to drivers blocking bus lanes. After Friday, LADOT will begin citing violators and towing vehicles.

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority said people parked in bus lanes can impede the speed and reliability of its bus service and can put riders, pedestrians and other motorists at risk.

Metro said the lanes are meant for only buses and allow riders to get to their destinations faster, Metro said.

