LADOT begins construction project to improve safety along Playa del Rey road

Playa del Rey's Vista del Mar has million-dollar views and a continuing history of deadly car accidents.

"We see them at least once a week. Maybe every other week," resident Traci Cox.

The danger comes as drivers hunt for limited street parking, often making their own way, and beachgoers cross four lanes of high-speed traffic. In the last six years, city leaders said there have been more than 40 serious crashes and multiple fatalities, including one from earlier this year. In that case, an alleged hit-and-run driver killed a 25-year-old man and his 1-year-old nephew.

Cox, whose home overlooks the scenic drive, said she's seen several violent crashes along the road.

"A couple of weeks ago, there was a lady who was ejected from her car, and she was in a parked car," Cox said. "Somebody was parking and just coming down the street and ran into her and ejected her from the car."

In recent weeks, LADOT has begun making changes, including new speed tables, also known as speed bumps, to slow traffic. They've also placed K-rails in the middle of the road for nearly two miles, with 4-foot fencing soon to be installed on top. Part of the road near Vista del Mar Park will go to one lane during non-peak hours.

"Taxpayers have been on the hook for tens of millions of dollars in liability payouts," said Councilmember Traci Park, who represents the area. "As a result of that, we have been directed by the courts to implement a number of emergency measures to try to get at least some of those safety concerns, which commonly include pedestrians making illegal crossings and vehicles making illegal U-turns."

The city has tried to make changes along the road before. After a $9.5 million wrongful death lawsuit in 2017, officials reduced the number of lanes and added more parking beachside.

The new design clogged traffic and frustrated commuters, leading Manhattan Beach activists to win a lawsuit to have the changes reversed.

"They've put a K-rail down in the middle of the street, thinking that will block people from parking," resident Lucy Han said. "But guaranteed, if there is parking on the east side of the street, people will cross. People will jump the K-rail. There's an intended fence on top of the K-rail; people will cut the K-rail."

Residents also shared concerns of the K-rails hampering police officers' and firefighters' response times. They also worry that potential graffiti could lower their property values.