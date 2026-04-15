LACMA's David Geffen Galleries set to open next month

After six years of construction, the David Geffen Galleries at LACMA are set to open to the public next month, on May 4.

The new $724 million structure is part of a decades-long campus transformation and replaces four older buildings on the east campus, originally built in the 1950s and 1960s.

Designed by renowned architect Peter Zumthor, the sculptural design is a 900-foot-long, horizontal, glass and concrete structure that curves and stretches along Hancock Park and across Wilshire Boulevard.

Los Angeles, CA - March 31: A drone view of the David Geffen Galleries at the LACMA on Tuesday, March 31, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. Eric Thayer/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The main elevated floor is the dedicated exhibition space for LACMA's permanent collection, and it's a single-story design, assigning the same importance to all artworks, museum officials said.

LACMA's CEO, Michael Govan, said the design is meant for meandering and discovery, for a "Personal encounter, of wandering through art history and finding something you love, that you don't know yet."

"That's the idea, it's not just to find what you love, of course, there's a Van Gogh painting that people will rush to, but I really want to know is what did they find that they didn't know and would fall in love with."

New works from LACMA's collection of 155,000 objects spanning 6,000 years of world history will continue to be added over time, for new experiences in the galleries. Another design feature includes curtains made of sputter-plated chrome textiles, giving off a metallic sheen while also being transparent.

The exhibition level of the David Geffen Galleries is supported by seven pavilions that provide space for education and public programs, a theater, retail, and restaurants. LACMA's restaurant will open in the fall, along with the theater and wine bar.

On June 20, LACMA will host a Block Party, with free admission to the David Geffen Galleries as well as other exhibitions. There will be DJ sets and live music throughout the day, along with global culinary offerings for purchase.