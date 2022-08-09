LAC + USC Medical Center seeking public help identifying patient

Hospital workers are seeking public help in identifying a patient who was recently brought to their facility.

According to LAC + USC Medical Center, the man was recently placed in their care after he was transported from the Skid Row area of Downtown Los Angeles.

"He is unable to communicate his identity and (was) carrying no ID cards," said hospital officials.

The man, said is to in his mid-30s, is Black with black hair and brown eyes and stands about 6 feet tall, weighing around 195 pounds.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Clinical Social Worker Ileana Galvez.