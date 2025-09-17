Labubus found inside stolen vehicle after downtown LA pursuit crash

Boxes of Labubu dolls were discovered in the backseat of a stolen Kia, after the driver led police on a short pursuit and crashed into another vehicle in downtown Los Angeles early Wednesday morning.

The California Highway Patrol's brief pursuit of the stolen red Kia began at Alameda Street and Olympic Boulevard and ended around 3:14 a.m. when the driver crashed into another vehicle at Washington Boulevard and McGarry Street.

Police said there were two people in the stolen Kia. One person was arrested and the other fled on foot.

One person was injured in the collision and transported to the hospital in unknown condition, according to the CHP.

Police are continuing their investigation, and it is not known if the Labubus in the car were stolen or not.

Labubu dolls were found inside a stolen vehicle that was involved in a short police pursuit and collision with another vehicle. KCAL News