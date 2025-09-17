Watch CBS News
Local News

Labubus found inside stolen vehicle after downtown LA pursuit crash

By
Julie Sharp
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie previously reported for the Beach Reporter, contributed to the Palos Verdes Pulse and worked as a video journalist for CBS News before joining the CBS News Los Angeles website team.
Read Full Bio
Julie Sharp

/ KCAL News

Labubus found inside stolen vehicle after downtown LA pursuit crash
Labubus found inside stolen vehicle after downtown LA pursuit crash 01:18

Boxes of Labubu dolls were discovered in the backseat of a stolen Kia, after the driver led police on a short pursuit and crashed into another vehicle in downtown Los Angeles early Wednesday morning.

The California Highway Patrol's brief pursuit of the stolen red Kia began at Alameda Street and Olympic Boulevard and ended around 3:14 a.m. when the driver crashed into another vehicle at Washington Boulevard and McGarry Street.

Police said there were two people in the stolen Kia. One person was arrested and the other fled on foot.

One person was injured in the collision and transported to the hospital in unknown condition, according to the CHP.

Police are continuing their investigation, and it is not known if the Labubus in the car were stolen or not. 

snapshot-53.jpg
Labubu dolls were found inside a stolen vehicle that was involved in a short police pursuit and collision with another vehicle. KCAL News
Julie Sharp

Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie previously reported for the Beach Reporter, contributed to the Palos Verdes Pulse and worked as a video journalist for CBS News before joining the CBS News Los Angeles website team.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue