LA28 Olympics ticket registration to open in January

Registration for the LA28 Olympics ticket draw opens in January, marking the first time that fans of the games can begin the process to attend the international event in 2028.

The registration window opens on Jan. 14, 2026, with single-event tickets beginning at $28 for both the Olympics and Paralympics. People who live in the Los Angeles and Oklahoma City regions that register for the ticket draw will be given a chance to secure a time slot during a special early-access window, LA28 officials said.

Those who are selected will find out via email when their assigned time slot is during one of the many scheduled ticket drops, which will happen throughout the coming months.

Tickets will then be available for purchase in 2027.

More information on the registration and ticketing process can be found on the LA28 website.