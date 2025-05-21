Los Angeles Zoo elephants Billy and Tina have been relocated to Tulsa Zoo after controversy over their move

The last two Asian elephants at the Los Angeles Zoo, Billy and Tina, have officially been relocated to the Tulsa Zoo.

Their move comes after years of scrutiny of the LA Zoo's elephant exhibit. Animal advocates have alleged that Billy and Tina's enclosure was too small, the animals were suffering and their health was declining. The LA Zoo has denied all allegations, saying the pair were getting excellent care.

"Billy and Tina, the Los Angeles Zoo Asian elephants, have arrived safely at the Tulsa Zoo. Although they will be missed, we are grateful for the outpouring of support from our members, volunteers, staff, and the more than 1.5 million guests who visit the Los Angeles Zoo annually," the LA Zoo said in a statement.

For years, advocates have been fighting for these two to be sent to a sanctuary, but the city and the zoo went a different route. Last month, the LA Zoo announced that Billy and Tina would be moving to an Elephant Experience and Preserve in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Billy and Tina, 40 and 59, have called Los Angeles home for decades. But on Tuesday, zoo-goers noticed their enclosure was empty, sparking concern they had been relocated to Tulsa. SkyCal also flew over the enclosure and no animals could be seen.

The announcement to move the elephants to Tulsa prompted opposition, including a lawsuit, protests, and even celebrity involvement. Cher, Diane Warren, and Justin Theroux all signed a letter to Mayor Karen Bass, urging her to let the elephants retire in peace at a sanctuary, not another zoo. Just last week, a judge declined to issue a temporary block on the move.

The LA Zoo said it evaluated all other options for Billy and Tina, including AZA-accredited sanctuaries. The zoo said members of the staff traveled with the elephant to Tulsa and will assist in their transition to their new home.

Currently, the facility at the Tulsa Zoo is home to five Asian elephants. It covers 17 acres of land, including a wooded elephant preserve and a 36,000+ square-foot elephant barn.

"Billy and Tina will spend the next several weeks building bonds with their new care team and meeting our herd after the standard quarantine period," a statement from the Tulsa Zoo said.

Jewel, a 61-year-old female, died in 2023 and Shaunzi, a 53-year-old female, died the following year. Both deaths were met by protests outside of the zoo from animal rights activists calling for the remaining elephants' release due to "unnatural and neglectful conditions and confinement," demonstrators said at the time.

CBS News Los Angeles has reached out to the mayor's office, but has not received a response.