LA will ask state attorney general to investigate why Burbank police "dumped" homeless man

The Los Angeles City Council will ask California's attorney general and city and county prosecutors to investigate why Burbank police officers seemingly abandoned a homeless man on a North Hollywood sidewalk.

Surveillance video released earlier this month by City Council President Paul Krekorian shows two officers drop off a man on Lankershim Boulevard near Weddington Street in North Hollywood on June 6. In the footage, the officers uncuff the man and remove him from their patrol vehicle. He collapses to his knees and presses his head against the concrete as they drive away.

He was left right outside Krekorian's office.

Burbank police said the officers were trying to help the man and he declined medical treatment when they offered it to him. Krekorian said some of his staff members found the man about seven hours later, and he told them he's homeless and has a broken leg.

Burbank police left a man on a sidewalk in North Hollywood, seemingly abandoning him. LA City Council President Paul Krekorian slammed the officers' handling of the man while the police department said they were trying to help him. 2nd Council District, City of Los Angeles

Nearly three weeks later, on Tuesday, the city council agreed with a 13-0 vote that it would ask the Los Angeles City Attorney, LA County District Attorney and California Attorney General to launch investigations into the incident. The motion passed by the council also calls for "maximum appropriate legal action" against the city of Burbank and its police force.

It also requests that the city of Burbank — as well as its mayor and city council — provide the city of LA with "their policies on homelessness, relocation of unhoused individuals, and policy changes that will be made as a result of this incident."

In a statement, a spokeswoman for the city of Burbank, Mary Movsesyan, said the city "welcomes any investigation" and was already working on its own "rigorous internal" probe.

"As images depicted on video don't always relay the entire situation, the City of Burbank cautions against inflammatory rhetoric and a rush to judgment without the benefits of the investigation findings," Movsesyan wrote in the statement.

The day after the incident, Krekorian held a news conference during which he slammed the officers' handling of the man, describing their actions as "callous, cruel, inhumane and also fundamentally irresponsible." He said they left the man "without giving any aid" and "without determining if there was anyone who could provide services to this person."

"To take somebody at this moment of maximum vulnerability — somebody seeking medical care, and dumping, literally dumping him on a sidewalk to fend for himself. It's a disgrace," Krekorian told reporters.

Meanwhile, the Burbank Police Department said the officers had picked up the man and tried to help him. They found him nude at a bus stop near Buena Vista Street and Alameda Avenue, just outside Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center, the department said.

Patricia Aidem, a spokeswoman for Providence Saint Joseph, said the hospital was "aware" of an incident the morning of June 6.

"Our understanding is that multiple calls were made to police, including one from a hospital security guard seeking help for a person on a city sidewalk who appeared to be in distress," Aidem wrote in a statement.

According to Burbank police, when officers found the man, they offered him clothes but he said he had his own and got dressed.

"The individual said he had a leg injury he had suffered many years ago, and officers learned he had left the hospital voluntarily prior to the officers' arrival," the department said in a statement, saying that the man had declined medical care.

Burbank police said he asked to be taken to a Metro Red Line station in North Hollywood, but on the way there, he asked to be let out so he could get coffee. But the police force also said it would be launching its own investigation.

"The Burbank Police Department is currently conducting an in-depth investigation into this incident, including the actions of the involved police officers," a statement from the department says, adding that investigators will interview witnesses, look at all available footage — including from body cams — and review any other "relevant evidence."

"The Burbank Police Department remains committed to treating the unhoused community with compassion and respect, and thanks Los Angeles City Council President Paul Krekorian for bringing this matter to our attention," the statement reads.

At the time, Krekorian said he wrote a letter to the mayor of Burbank and planned to speak with him. He also said he was reaching out to local and state officials to see what legal action could be taken.

Burbank Mayor Nick Schultz responded to Krekorian's concerns with a statement of his own.

"We do not take this concern lightly, as the City of Burbank's foremost priority is to provide our unhoused residents with the support and resources necessary to transition from the streets into stable and secure living conditions," Burbank Mayor Nick Schultz stated.