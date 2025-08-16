La Verne family shocked when mountain lion wanders through front door of their home

A La Verne family had quite the surprise on Saturday when a mountain lion sauntered through their front door.

The Tenney family says that it happened some time in the early afternoon, when their door was open because their family dog, Bandit was out front. They said it immediately became spooked upon entering the home, bolted out the backdoor and into the pool before it ran away.

"As soon as I got to the front door, I heard a crash out the back, splash in the pool," said Jeff Tenney. "Cat was in the pool, jumped over the fence and was gone."

Tenney said that no one in the home ever felt threatened by the big cat, and that Bandit slept through the entire incident. He did say that one pool toy was damaged as the cat rushed to flee from their yard.