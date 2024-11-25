LA tattoo artist "Franko Khalifa" arrested for sexual assault; police searching for more victims

Police are seeking additional potential victims of a popular Los Angeles tattoo artist and rapper known as "Franko Khalifa" who was arrested for alleged sexual assault.

The investigation began when Los Angeles Police Department officers were aware of two different allegations, one that happened on Dec. 18, 2023 and the other on Feb. 16, 2024, against 28-year-old Charles Wayne Wilkerson IV, reported a statement from police.

He was arrested on Oct. 29 and remains behind bars on $300,000 bail, police said.

Last week, Wilkerson was charged with two counts of rape by use of drugs and singular counts of forcible oral copulation and oral copulation of an intoxicated victim. He pleaded not guilty and is due back in court next week, police noted.

They released Wilkerson's photo on Monday in hopes that any potential additional victims can come forward.

"Wilkerson is known on Instagram as Frankokahlifa and also uses the name Franko," LAPD said in a statement. "In addition, Wilkerson creates rap music under the name Franko Khalifa."

Investigators alleged that he would prey on young woman who hired him for tattoo work.

"Once he gained their trust, the assault occurred," they said. "Now that these brave young women have told their story, hopefully more will be encourage to step forward and seek justice."

Anyone who may know more is urged to contact LAPD at (323) 290-2976.