Car overturns during crash into LA River in Studio City; 1 hospitalized

One person was hospitalized after their car overturned during a crash that ended in the LA River in Studio City on Saturday afternoon.

It happened at around 4:40 p.m. near the 4200 block of N. Coldwater Canyon Avenue, according to Los Angeles Fire Department officials.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but firefighters arrived and found the overturned car in the LA River wash. They said that the driver, a 35-year-old man, was already outside of the car by the time they got to the scene, but where unsure if he got out himself or if he was thrown from the car during the collision.

The overturned vehicle in the LA Riverbed in Studio City following a single-car crash on Feb. 21, 2026. CBS LA

They did not believe any other vehicles were involved in the incident.

SkyCal flew over the scene, where a downed fence was seen on the side of the embankment leading down to the water. A black SUV was still overturned in the riverbed as crews processed the area.

No further information was provided.