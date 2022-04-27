LA Rams plan heist to steal NFL Draft in "Ocean's 11"-style short film

The latest trailer drop is packed full of A-list stars, and teases an "Ocean's 11"-style heist – of the NFL Draft?

The Super Bowl champs premiered a nearly three-minute hype film called "On The Clock" to get fans pumped for the upcoming NFL Draft, which starts Thursday.

Cooper Kupp stars in the LA Rams' "On The Clock" short film ahead of the NFL Draft. Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams

The slick, Hollywood blockbuster-style film was produced by Director Paul Hunter. Besides casting Dennis Quaid as Kroenke, Josh Holloway as General Manager Les Snead, Scott Eastwood as Head Coach Sean McVay, and Tyrese Gibson as Raheem Morris. The short film also features Rams players Terrell Burgess, Aaron Donald, Tyler Higbee, Cooper Kupp, and Matthew Stafford.

The film acknowledges the team traded away their top draft picks last year, but there's still a plan to repeat their Super Bowl championship win.

"On one of football's biggest nights – the NFL Draft – Los Angeles Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke assembles his team to infiltrate the high-profile affair in Sin City and do what they – and no one else – do the best: steal the draft," a description of the short film says.

The Rams, which returned to Southern California in 2016, appears to be embracing its proximity to Hollywood and leaning into its position as LA's latest championship sports team.

"This project combines the best of the NFL with the best of Hollywood – Super Bowl winners, celebrities, thrilling action, and an award-winning production team," Kathryn Kai-ling Frederick, Rams chief marketing officer, said in a statement.