LA Port police arrest suspect connected to truck chassis theft ring

Los Angeles Port Police arrested a suspect connected to a profitable theft ring that targeted truck chassis from container terminals, stealing and reselling them as new.

Port police said suspected criminals would enter container terminals and remove chassis set aside for commercial truckers to move cargo. The criminal ring would reface, alter and resell the chassis as new, estimated to have generated millions of dollars.

The suspect was arrested after a monthslong investigation of multiple stolen chassis throughout the Port of Los Angeles. In partnership with the Los Angeles Police Department Commercial Crimes Unit, 24 suspected stolen chassis were found in a Gardena facility.

"Our investigation into these activities continues to evolve, but we hope this arrest sends a message to other criminals targeting the Port complex," Los Angeles Port Police Lieutenant Rosario Ferrara said.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Los Angeles Port Police Detectives at (310) 732-3500.