LA police officer charged for fraudulent overtime payments

The District Attorney's Office charged a Los Angeles police officer for collecting overtime pay for a trial that had already ended.

"I am deeply troubled by the alleged misappropriation of funds by a trusted law enforcement officer," Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón said. "This behavior undermines the trust we work tirelessly to build with our community."

According to prosecutors, Isabel Morales was subpoenaed on an "on call" basis for a murder trial last year on Feb. 28. Even though the trial ended about a week later and she was no longer "on call," Morales allegedly continued to report herself as "on call." The District Attorney's office said she did this more than 70 times, even for court holidays, from March 10, 2022 to July 15, 2022, despite the trial ending on March 8.

Morales allegedly collected $15,087.13 in overtime pay. Prosecutors charged her with one felony count of grand theft by embezzlement. If convicted, Morales will face a maximum of 36 months in county jail.

Her arraignment has not been scheduled as of yet.

"Law enforcement officers are held to a standard of unwavering integrity," Gascón said. "My office is committed to ensuring that all individuals, regardless of their profession, are held accountable for their actions under the law."

Morales joined the Los Angeles Police Department in January 2016, according to prosecutors.